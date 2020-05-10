|
Dr. Larry Grimes Sr., 83, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Dr. Grimes attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, where he was the president of the senior class. He was a member of the United States Army and achieved the rank of Captain and was assigned the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, KY. He attended undergraduate school at Emory University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Dr. Grimes completed his post-graduate studies at Birmingham-Southern College and medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He went on to complete his internship at St. Vincent's Hospital and was a resident at UAB Hospital.
During his many years in the medical profession, Dr. Grimes earned many achievements, including: former president of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Alabama Section; past President and Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Gadsden Regional Medical Center; past Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Riverview Regional Medical Center; and past Medical Director at the Etowah Free Community Clinic.
He was also a lifelong member and past president of the Gadsden Country Club. Dr. Grimes was an avid golfer from an early age and excelled at the sport. He always enjoyed spending time with his friends in the Supreme Court Social Club.
Preceding him in death were his granddaughter, Jordan Melissa Grimes; his parents, Dr. O.R. Grimes Sr. and Allie Sue Stallings Grimes; and brother, Dr. Ormond Grimes Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Katie Grimes; son, Larry D. Grimes Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jami Grimes; daughter, Lauren Stallings Grimes; and grandchildren, Ashlynn Mary Grimes and Hunter Whitfield Grimes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Dr. Grimes' name to the Etowah Free Community Clinic or Gadsden First United Methodist Church.
The family would also like to express a special thanks to Encompass Hospice nurses, Kayla Howington, Genna Francy, Suzanne Smith, Elizabeth Goll, Lori Hornsby; and caregivers, Kim Whorton, Belinda Lange and Michelle Myrick.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2020