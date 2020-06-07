On June 14th, a celebration will be held in memory for the life of Doctor Larry Grimes. The gathering will be held at The Rail Public House in Downtown Gadsden. Doctor Grimes, who served the community as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, will be sorely missed by his family and the countless patients he served throughout his long career. Friends, family, and patients are invited for this celebration of life. The event will be from 3:00-5:00 PM. We humbly ask that mandated social guidelines be observed.

