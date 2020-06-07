Doctor Larry Grimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 14th, a celebration will be held in memory for the life of Doctor Larry Grimes. The gathering will be held at The Rail Public House in Downtown Gadsden. Doctor Grimes, who served the community as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, will be sorely missed by his family and the countless patients he served throughout his long career. Friends, family, and patients are invited for this celebration of life. The event will be from 3:00-5:00 PM. We humbly ask that mandated social guidelines be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Rail Public House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
He was a Special Friend and Doctor
Shirley Noah Barton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved