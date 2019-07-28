|
|
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday at The Tabernacle, for Larry H. Wade, 73, of Southside. Revs. Tommy Marshall, Larry Perkins and J.L. Knight will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
On Friday, July 26, 2019, Mr. Wade went to be with the only one he loved more than his family - Jesus. He indeed as 2 Timothy says, "fought the good fight, finished the race, remained faithful, and received his heavenly prize." He is now completely and fully whole and waiting for us all in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by LH Wade and Ella B Wade (mom and dad).
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Kathie Wade; sister, Dean Ford; his three devoted children, Christy Wade, Stacy Wade and Jon Wade; and his treasured granddaughter, Ella Wade. Larry's life was made full with a host of other family members and friends.
He was a faithful member of The Tabernacle Church. Larry lived his life devoted to God and his family. He married the love of his life Kathie in March of 1967 and together they created a wonderful life. Larry was called and ordained as a minister of The Gospel. He served as pastor of several area churches for many years. Later in life, Larry started his career at Anniston Army Depot serving in civilian services until his retirement.
If ever there was a person who was a representative of Jesus and love, it was Larry. He loved the Lord with all his soul, mind, and strength. Larry could be found many mornings at the breakfast table reading The Word that he cherished. He was always full of faith and never wavered in his belief in a God, who is always working for His children for their good.
Larry has now moved to his permanent home and is celebrating with Christ our Savior in Heaven. And we are certain that God has said, "Well Done."
Pallbearers will be Wes Elrod, Michael Yates, Dan Smith, Jason Durham, Herbert Buice, David Chastain, and Mickey Durham
Special thanks to his Tabernacle family, his carpool buddies at Anniston Army Depot, and his beloved extended family. Also heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Robinson, Dr. Ayers, and all the staff at Southside Medical clinic for their devoted care. The family wishes to thank Rhonda Copland for her tender and heartfelt care during Larry's final hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children's ministry at The Tabernacle Church, 1301 South 11th Street, Gadsden. Larry served many hours working for several years behind the scenes in their Kid's Blast. We know it would bless his heart to see God's Kingdom being further built.
The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 28, 2019