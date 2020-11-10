Larry "Glenn" Keeling
Gadsden - Larry "Glenn" Keeling, 68, of Gadsden, Al passed away on November 7, 2020 at his home in Marietta, Ga surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 13 at Crestwood Funeral Home, Kerry Rainey will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Glenn was born in Gadsden, Al to Frederick William Keeling and Janis Marie Keeling (Roberson) on January 20, 1952. He attended Gadsden High School, then received two degrees from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, a BS in Chemistry and a BS in Engineering. Glenn later obtained his MBA degree. He married Pamela Persad on November 6, 1974. He worked as an Environmental Engineer for a cumulative 35 years at Alabama Power, FPL, MEAG, Mirant, Entergy, and Dynegy. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, dogs, the Smokey Mountains, and watching Alabama football. Roll Tide!
Glenn is preceded in death by his father Frederick William Keeling, father in law Roland J. Persad, and grandson Frederick Edhem Keeling.
Glenn is survived by his wife Pamela, their children Elizabeth, Daniel, David, and their spouses, sisters; Carol, Kim, and Gail, mother Janis, grandchildren; Bailey, Lukus, Joseph, Zelie, Adam, and Dylan, and the entire Persad family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Transplant Foundation at Vanderbilt in Glenn's name at vanderbilthealthimpact.org
, (615)936-0230, or at giving@vumc.org.