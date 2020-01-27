|
Larry P. Butler, Sr., 82 of Southside, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended Emma Sansom High School and was a member of the marching band. He was a car enthusiast that enjoyed fishing and loved animals.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Estes Butler; daughter, Penny (Steve) Smith; son, Larry "Butch" (Kim) Butler, Jr.; grandchildren, Lee Barber, Kevin Barber, and Christy (Chip) Bearden; three great-grandsons; furbaby, Spot; sister, Angela Wolfe; nieces, Marian Wolfe and Michelle (Marc) Golden.
A special thanks to the Amydisys Hospice staff. At Larry's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Ste. A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Cremation services provided by Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 27, 2020