Funeral services for Larry Thompson, 73, of Glencoe, who passed away on September 15, 2019, will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Jacobs will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. Thompson was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church. He was an electrician for 53 years. He was an avid animal lover, enjoyed collecting rocks and enjoyed watching his daughter and granddaughter play softball.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kristy Thompson; parents, James Franklin and Cora Findley Thompson; sister, Helen Wilkins; and dog, Malique.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Thompson; son, Kevin (Keisha) Thompson; grandson, Cody Thompson; granddaughter, Karlee Thompson; great-grandson, Mason Thompson; chosen daughter, Sherrie (Jimmy) Pressley; great-nephew, Coleton Pressley; brother-in-law, Johnny (Rita) McGlaughn; nephew, Brad (Tiffany) McGlaughn; niece, Lauren McGlaughn; and sister-in-law, Ann (John) Eder.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Carpenter, the staff of SICU and 7th floor nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Alan Gulledge and Vulcan Materials.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 17, 2019