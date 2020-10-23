Larry Wayne Camp

Columbiana - Larry Wayne Camp (68) of Columbiana, Al passed away Monday October 19, 2020 after a brief illness. There will be a family gathering at a later date. Larry was born May 26, 1952 in Gadsden Al and attended Emma Sansom High School, class of 1970. Larry enjoyed life, Alabama football, and he loved God, his family and friends very much. Larry was preceded in death by his father Jerry Camp. He is survived by Wanda Camp, Daughters, Mindy (Jason) Moore, Kelly (Jeromey) Mason, Son Joshua Camp, grandchildren Taylor (Zach) McPherson, Cody (Hannah) Deason, Scott Osborne, Bryant Moore, Hailee Oden, Parker Oden, Jake Mason, great-grand children, Grayson and Connor McPherson, Mother Carolyn Gross Warren, siblings Susan Gregerson, James (Djuana) Warren, Deborah Warren, and many extended family!

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers!!



