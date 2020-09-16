1/1
Larry Wayne Clayton
Larry Wayne Clayton, 72, of Attalla, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Friday, September 18, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tony Layton officiating. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Larry was a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours of duty. He received many awards and badges, including two Purple Hearts, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, Good Conduct Medal, Four Overseas Bars, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Clayton; parents, Joe and Polly Clayton; and brother, Billy Clayton.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Clayton; sisters, Diane (Mike) Cook, Charlotte (Ben) Whittaker, Susan (Mike) Arsenault; brother, Bobby (Delores) Clayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and brother-in-law, Mike Cook.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
