1/1
Larry Wayne Fraser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Larry Wayne Fraser, 74, of Gadsden, passed away on August 1, 2020, at Gadsden Regional. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Fraser and Mary Lee Privett; his brother, Buddy Privett; his sisters, Joan Neal and Ruth Aldredge; and his grandson, Braxton Cotton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Susan Fraser; his children, Steven Fraser (Lisa) and Lori Cotton (Jeff); his grandchildren, Jon Cotton, Gabrielle Cotton, Nathan Cotton, Hudson Fraser and Harrison Fraser; his brothers, Johnny Fraser and Adrian Privett; his sister, Dorothy Chapman; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Larry was a devoted husband, father and Poppa. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mr. Fraser was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He was a Deacon and Sunday School superintendent at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. He worked for Ryder Truck Rental as a diesel mechanic. Poppa loved fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the MICU Staff and Doctors at Gadsden Regional and the host of prayer warriors who prayed for him daily.
Pallbearers will be Jon Cotton, Rick Taylor, Daryl Mosher, Mike Wilcutt, Josh Nabors and Chris Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be Hudson and Harrison Fraser.
There will be a memorial service scheduled for Mr. Fraser at a later date.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved