Mr. Larry Wayne Fraser, 74, of Gadsden, passed away on August 1, 2020, at Gadsden Regional. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Fraser and Mary Lee Privett; his brother, Buddy Privett; his sisters, Joan Neal and Ruth Aldredge; and his grandson, Braxton Cotton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Susan Fraser; his children, Steven Fraser (Lisa) and Lori Cotton (Jeff); his grandchildren, Jon Cotton, Gabrielle Cotton, Nathan Cotton, Hudson Fraser and Harrison Fraser; his brothers, Johnny Fraser and Adrian Privett; his sister, Dorothy Chapman; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Larry was a devoted husband, father and Poppa. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mr. Fraser was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He was a Deacon and Sunday School superintendent at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. He worked for Ryder Truck Rental as a diesel mechanic. Poppa loved fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the MICU Staff and Doctors at Gadsden Regional and the host of prayer warriors who prayed for him daily.
Pallbearers will be Jon Cotton, Rick Taylor, Daryl Mosher, Mike Wilcutt, Josh Nabors and Chris Harden. Honorary pallbearers will be Hudson and Harrison Fraser.
There will be a memorial service scheduled for Mr. Fraser at a later date.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
