Celebration of Life for Larry Wayne Johnson will be at noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, Pastor Larry G. Weathers, officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted daughter, Jennifer Green (Phelon aka Worm); son, Larry Dewayne Green; his long life companion, Vickie Jones and her sons, Christopher Jones (aka Rock), Jory Greene (aka BoBo); seven grandchildren, Jala Green, Jeremiah Frazier, Taylor Farrow, Tyler Green, La'Tahja Green (Pookie), Javier Byers (Head), Jamayah Daniel (Angel), all of Gadsden, AL; sisters, Betty Chandler (Martin), Gadsden, AL, Joyce (Joseph) Hamlin, Douglasville, GA, Cynthia (Lovelace) Jones, Gadsden, AL, Ladell (Rossalyn) Rhodes, Marietta, GA, Alice (Linwood) Johnson, Clinton, MD; brothers, Rickey Johnson, Gadsden, AL, Marcus (Cynthia) Johnson, Fort Washington, MD; sister-in-law, Denise Johnson, Camp Springs, MD; nieces, Alicia, Cheryl, Tomeko, Alethea, Latasha, Jamay, Chaunta, Shara, Shanika, Keana; nephews, Tracey, Ricky Jr., Wallace, Derrick, Herbert Jr., Javon, Lavrenta, Tony, Trumaine and Marcus (aka RAY-Ray); a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and his extended family, the Rices.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2019