Mrs. Launa "Lady" Garrard Cooper, 84, of Gadsden, Alabama, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at North Gadsden Church of God. Rev. Tony Smith and Rev. Thomas Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Cooper was a lifelong resident of Etowah County, Alabama. She was a 1954 graduate of Gaston High School and longtime member of North Gadsden Church of God. She was a mighty prayer warrior and loved her church family. She was the owner of Launa "Lady" Alterations, and enjoyed working with her customers. She loved photography, crafts, sewing, and tending her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Cooper Jr.; parents, Louis C. and Gertrude Holcombe Garrard; brothers, Arthur, James, Charles and Vernon Garrard.
She is survived by her children, Debby (Steve) Johnson, Thomas (Felicia) Cooper, Lisa Williams, Susan (Todd) Jacobs; grandchildren, April (Thomas) Farmer, Amanda (Jimmy) Barron, Felicia Cooper, Emily Cooper, Zachary Cooper, Susan Johnson, Tyler (Katie) Johnson, Jessica (Matt) Geiger, Elizabeth Jacobs; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Garrard; special brother-in-law, Sonny (Carolyn) Cooper; chosen sisters, Jewell Garrard and Willene Steele.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Comfort Care Hospice and their wonderful staff; church family; and her many friends that she made through her business.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the church prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 18, 2020