1/1
Laura King Firestone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura King Firestone
Gadsden - Laura King Firestone, 81, of Gadsden, AL a lifelong resident of Gadsden passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Laura is survived by her husband, Merle; her children King and Scott, and her grandchildren Mason, Cameron, Matthew, and Clayton.
Laura was born in Alabama on January 21,1939, to John Henry and Daisy King. She graduated from Jacksonville State in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education, and a masters in Library Science from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. She worked as the librarian at Duck Springs and Southside Elementary for a combined 30 years.
Laura met Merle, her lifelong sweetheart, when she was 12 years old. They married just out of high school and spent the next 64 years making memories, going on adventures, and raising a family.
Laura was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling the world, Alabama football, reading, and any time spent with her friends and family. Laura was a source of comfort and joy to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family.
A private service will be held amongst family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved