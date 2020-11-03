Laura King Firestone

Gadsden - Laura King Firestone, 81, of Gadsden, AL a lifelong resident of Gadsden passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Laura is survived by her husband, Merle; her children King and Scott, and her grandchildren Mason, Cameron, Matthew, and Clayton.

Laura was born in Alabama on January 21,1939, to John Henry and Daisy King. She graduated from Jacksonville State in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education, and a masters in Library Science from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. She worked as the librarian at Duck Springs and Southside Elementary for a combined 30 years.

Laura met Merle, her lifelong sweetheart, when she was 12 years old. They married just out of high school and spent the next 64 years making memories, going on adventures, and raising a family.

Laura was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling the world, Alabama football, reading, and any time spent with her friends and family. Laura was a source of comfort and joy to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family.

A private service will be held amongst family and friends.



