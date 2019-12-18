Home

Laura Lucille Pickle Obituary
Laura Pickle passed away early on the morning of December 12 – her 66th birthday. Her family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Judith Quilon and the Amedisys Hospice Team.
Born in Akron, Ohio, in 1953, Laura was the oldest of three siblings and the only daughter. She married Pat Pickle in 1974. They had a daughter, Jaimie, in 1977 and a son, Justin, in 1980. The Pickles moved to Rainbow City, Alabama in 1978.
In December 1989, Laura graduated Magna Cum Laude from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She later became the Director of Christian Education at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Decades of service in ministry led to her being known affectionately as "The Church Lady." For the last several years, Laura led a weekly Bible Study at a local coffee shop. She also authored devotionals for a Lutheran publication.
Laura liked bird-watching, hanging out by the pool in the summer, college football in the fall (Go, Buckeyes!) and daily crossword puzzles. She was a mother, mentor and friend to more people than it would be possible to count. She loved you all.
She is survived by her husband, Pat; children, Jaimie Jones (Jimmy) and Justin Pickle (Cindy); grandchildren, Shadow and Jeremy Pickle; and brother, Robert Shambach. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Pickle family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 18, 2019
