After an extended illness, Laura Lynell "Nell" Rogers, age 82, of Steele, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Chandler Mountain Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory officiating.
Nell was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She also enjoyed a life filled with cooking, gardening, sewing and a special love of music by donating her musical talents as a pianist and published songwriter.
Nell graduated from Oneonta High School. She received a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree from Jacksonville State University. After college, she had a successful and rewarding career as a teacher at Emma Sansom High School, St. Clair High School and the Eden Career Tech Center.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Jay Ragsdale; daughter, Brenda Sue Rogers; son, Curtis Hoover Rogers; sister, Dorothy Ragsdale Gilliland; brothers, Joseph Michael Ragsdale and Larry Steven Ragsdale; grandparents, James Henry and Rosa Jeneva Barnes Fore and John William and Lula Cornelius Ragsdale.
Nell is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Hoover Curtis Rogers; daughter-in-law, Tina McLendon Rogers; brother, James Brice Ragsdale; sisters, Onelia Ragsdale House and Carol Ragsdale Knight Bullock; grandchildren, Sean Curtis Rogers (Katheyn Pauilick) and Chaz Hoover Rogers; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend thanks to all who offered prayers for Nell,and a special heartfelt thanks to Lee Gilliland and Curtistine Beard Parish for their loving care and support. A thank you is also offered to the staff at Gadsden Health Care for their care and assistance.
Her life on earth was an example as a Christian role model to and for all who shared life with Nell Rogers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 21, 2019