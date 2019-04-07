|
Jan. 14, 1993 – March 30, 2019
Lauren Christian Porter, 26, entered into Paradise on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Christian is survived by her father, Greg Porter; mother, Beth Shadoan; stepfather, Kelly Shadoan; sister, Mary Grace Porter; stepbrothers, Jonathan and Zachary Shadoan; grandmother, Pat Porter; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins; and one niece, Lillian Shadoan. Christian carried several people so close in her heart, that they were loved like family, two of them being Summer Martin and Amit Tagger. Two of her childhood friends, Briana Stembridge Kelly and Jill Watts Chambers, were among those God strategically placed along Christian's path in life.
Christian accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She was raised in the Christian faith. Christian was given to us as a gift from God. She was talented and beautiful in so many ways. She studied violin as a young child, playing and traveling with the June Moore Bugg Prelude Strings and Etowah Youth Orchestras. She enjoyed playing soccer from ages 5 to 13. She was artistic and participated in Girl Scouts, Jr. Bible Quiz, and she traveled on several mission trips. She graduated from Gadsden City High School in 2011, and obtained her Associate's Degree in health sciences from Gadsden State Community College with a certification in surgical technology. She worked as a surgical technician at St. Vincent's East Hospital, where she set a goal to become a physician's assistant. It was then she moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and completed her BS degree in neuro-physical science at Nova University. She had plans to begin graduate school in the fall.
Anyone who worked with Christian in the operating room recognized her strengths, talents and determination, along with a strong work ethic. She pursued everything in life with great zeal and vision. Above all, she was the joy and laughter that any mother and father would want in their child. She was uniqueness at its finest. These qualities made her the ideal older sister that Mary Grace loved and cherished. She was her best friend, protector, critic, supporter, and most of all her biggest fan.
Christian was also an introvert, preferring rather to observe instead of being observed. During this time, we found laughter in knowing she would not have been okay with this amount of attention being given to her. We have paused many times apologizing to her in our hearts. In the small amount of time we had her on this earth, she brought an inconceivable amount of joy and love to our family. We are forever grateful that God chose us to be the family that Christian called "home."
In 1 Thessalonians 4:13, it encourages us not to grieve as those who do not have hope, because our hope lies in the truth of heaven, the place Christ prepared for us. Therefore, our strength lies in the hope of a glad reunion day, where sadness and sorrow will be no more.
Our family is so very thankful for the tremendous outpouring of love and compassion from everyone. Please know that every gesture does not go unnoticed and serves us greatly during this time of pain. We covet your prayers in the days to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christian's honor to the United States Hereditary Angioedema Association at www.HAEA.org.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. today with service immediately following, at Life Church, 4545 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.
There will be no graveside service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 7, 2019