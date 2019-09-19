|
|
Lauren Elizabeth Beck, 14, of Gadsden, lost her battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by her parents and family.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Crestwood Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, with Crestwood Funeral Home in charge.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the funeral home.
Lauren was known for her kind and compassionate heart. She loved God and maintained her strong faith throughout her short life. She was always respectful of other people and their feelings. And she loved, loved, loved to make people laugh.
Lauren really appreciated music: She enjoyed playing her guitar and her saxophone; and she loved alternative indie music, especially the Vacations band. She acted, too, once playing Jem in the Theatre of Gadsden production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Lauren loved learning, and she was well liked by her friends. When students learned that Lauren had passed away, they papered her school locker with well wishes. One of her classmates wrote, "Lauren = The one who helped the broken."
Lauren was an animal lover and she had three pets: Ellie Mae (Boston Terrier canine), Sophie (American shorthair feline) and Bartholomew (Barty) Sebastian Winston (Ragdoll feline).
Lauren is survived by her mother, Leanne Blackmon (Danny); father, Stephen Beck (Jennifer Sumners); grandfather, Richard L. White (Jean); aunts, Donna Attaway (William), Tonya Beck, Vivian Davis, Rhonda Harris (Danny); uncles, Dale Beck and Tommy Wilburn; great-aunts, Margaret Pearson and Veronica Pike Kennedy (Joey); stepbrothers, Christian Blackmon (Jessicca) and Noah Blackmon; first cousins, Morgan Chambers (Nicholas), Jason Wilburn (Jessica), Jonathan Calhoun (Helen), Nathan Calhoun (Amy); second cousin, Phyllis Pearson; and several other second cousins.
Lauren was preceded in death by her grandparents, Patricia Ann White, Mary Beck and H.J. Beck; great-grandparents, Helen Crawford (Lloyd) and Julian J. White, Vera Davenport and Ross Davenport, Norman Pike and Inez Pike; aunt, Portia Wilburn; and uncle, Derrell Davis.
Special thanks go to Children's Hospital of Alabama; Children's Hospital of Augusta, GA; and Comfort Care Hospice for providing excellent care; and to Lauren's teachers and friends at Westbrook Christian School for offering their love and support.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Attaway, Christian Blackmon, Noah Blackmon, Jonathan Calhoun, Nathan Calhoun, Nicholas Chambers, Danny Harris, Joey Kennedy and Jason Wilburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 19, 2019