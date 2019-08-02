|
|
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lavornia Prather, who departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be at noon Saturday, August 3 at United Christian Church, Gadsden, AL. Pastor Harold Holmes, Eulogist. Interment in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Lavornia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Lavorn and Mrs. Lottie Mae Moore; brother, Gary Moore; and extended sibling, Betty Rose Haley.
She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory: a loving devoted husband of 50 years, Leonard Prather (Fairburn, GA); her loving daughter, Angela (Kevin) Chambers (Fayetteville, GA); son, Lamont Prather (Lake City, GA); five grandchildren, Lauren White, Marquis Chambers, Lakeves Prather, Leah Chambers and Lauren Prather; three great-grandchildren, Malik McBride, L'Ki Prather and Saliyah Prather (all of Metro Atlanta); brother, Lavorn "Sonny" Moore Jr. (Chattanooga, TN); sister, Doris Parker (Buffalo, NY); brother-in-law, Arthur (Betty) Prather (Jonesboro, GA); sisters-in-law, Juanita Prather (Fairburn, GA) and Laverne Prather (Manchester, GA); aunts, Clara Harris (Buffalo, NY) and Ethel Coates (Tallahassee, FL); special cousins, Jackie Cattling and Annie Pearl Kennon; special friends, Francina Stewart and Anna Heard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019