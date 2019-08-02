Home

Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
United Christian Church
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Lavornia Prather Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lavornia Prather, who departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be at noon Saturday, August 3 at United Christian Church, Gadsden, AL. Pastor Harold Holmes, Eulogist. Interment in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Lavornia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Lavorn and Mrs. Lottie Mae Moore; brother, Gary Moore; and extended sibling, Betty Rose Haley.
She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory: a loving devoted husband of 50 years, Leonard Prather (Fairburn, GA); her loving daughter, Angela (Kevin) Chambers (Fayetteville, GA); son, Lamont Prather (Lake City, GA); five grandchildren, Lauren White, Marquis Chambers, Lakeves Prather, Leah Chambers and Lauren Prather; three great-grandchildren, Malik McBride, L'Ki Prather and Saliyah Prather (all of Metro Atlanta); brother, Lavorn "Sonny" Moore Jr. (Chattanooga, TN); sister, Doris Parker (Buffalo, NY); brother-in-law, Arthur (Betty) Prather (Jonesboro, GA); sisters-in-law, Juanita Prather (Fairburn, GA) and Laverne Prather (Manchester, GA); aunts, Clara Harris (Buffalo, NY) and Ethel Coates (Tallahassee, FL); special cousins, Jackie Cattling and Annie Pearl Kennon; special friends, Francina Stewart and Anna Heard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019
