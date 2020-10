Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Ball

Montgomery - Lawrence Ball, 66, of Montgomery formerly of Gadsden, passed Friday October 23, 2020, Funeral services will be 1 P.M Friday October 30, 2020 at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel) Reverend Grady Robinson Jr. Officiating Public Viewing Thursday October 29,2020 from 12 p.m to 6 p.m Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home. 256-549-0004



