Leon Bothwell
Mr. Leon Bothwell, 61, Ashville, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Florence Bothwell; son, Leon Quintor's Bothwell; daughter, Latoya Deon (Jesse) Pena; his siblings, Mary (late Rueben) Evans, Leonard Bothwell Jr., Carolyn (late Jerry) Polk, Late Henry (late Vivian) Bothwell, Dorothy (Curtis) Phillips, Edward Bothwell, Wanda Looney, Clarence (Bridget) Bothwell, Oscar (Beverly) Bothwell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be noon-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Overcoming Church Of Lord Jesus Christ. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor. Elder Michael Richardson officiating. Burial in Ashville City Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Overcoming Church Of Lord Jesus Christ
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
