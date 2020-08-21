Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Leon Bothwell, 61, Ashville, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Florence Bothwell; son, Leon Quintor's Bothwell; daughter, Latoya Deon (Jesse) Pena; his siblings, Mary (late Rueben) Evans, Leonard Bothwell Jr., Carolyn (late Jerry) Polk, Late Henry (late Vivian) Bothwell, Dorothy (Curtis) Phillips, Edward Bothwell, Wanda Looney, Clarence (Bridget) Bothwell, Oscar (Beverly) Bothwell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be noon-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Overcoming Church Of Lord Jesus Christ. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor. Elder Michael Richardson officiating. Burial in Ashville City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

