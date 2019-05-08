|
|
1946–2019
Leon E. Walker, 72, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Leon retired from Goodyear in 2002. His hobbies were hunting and fishing. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria Walker; son, Brian Walker; daughters, Tammy Wheatcraft and Teri Parker; sister, Lynda Tankersley; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Joanna Lusher, nurse at Gadsden Regional, for the support and care she provided. Also to close family friends Lee and Robin Carter, and Lee and Stephanie Reaves, for being there for love and support.
The family plans a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019