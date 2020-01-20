|
Mr. Leon Marlin Gossett, 73, Glencoe, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gary Hare officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff funeral home.
He was a long-time resident of Glencoe, where he was owner of Glencoe Pallett and Glencoe Trucking. His favorite things to do were drinking coffee with friends at Hungry Hut and Jack's Coffee Club. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Irene Gossett; father: Buddy Gossett; sisters: Faye (Ray) Waters and Mae (Melvin) Preston; brother: Thomas Gossett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Pat Gossett; children: Tammy (Darrell) Rountree, Susan (Wayne) Hill, and Scott (Kelly) Gossett; grandchildren: Candace Hill, Amanda (Dylan) McKee, Derik Gossett, Steven Rountree, Jacob Hill, Allen Gossett, and Tricia Rountree; brother: Wayne (Nita) Gossett; host of nieces and nephews. Chosen brothers and sisters: Kathy (Glenn) Ewing, Becky (Terry) Helms, and Ralph Sherrell Jr.
Pallbearers will be Derik Gossett, Allen Gossett, Jacob Hill, Dylan McKee, Jeff Abney, and Ralph Sherrell, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Rountree, Dean Conley, Dr. K. J. Shah, Mike Gossett, Craig Alldredge, Chris Alldredge, and Terry Helms.
Special thanks to Riverview Regional Medical Center 5th floor and the friends of the Websters Chapel Community.
Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 20, 2020