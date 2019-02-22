Home

Leon Reeves Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel, Gadsden, for Mr. Leon Reeves, age 92, of Anniston, who died Thursday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Early in his career, he was a photographer for The Gadsden Times and later retired as a supervisor at Ft. McClellan Army Chemical School after 30 years of service. He was a Navy Veteran, having served on a PT boat during WWII. He loved woodworking and carving figures. He was a longtime member and Deacon Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Saks. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Mabel Reeves.
He is survived by wife of 70 years, Lela; daughter, Cathy (Dale) Roberts; grandchildren, Kyle (Meghan) Roberts, Bianca (Tairon) Cofer; great-grandchildren, Gabe Cofer, Maura Cofer, Taylor Roberts, Seyley Cofer, Corynn Cofer and Jackson Roberts; sister, Louise Watford; and nephews, Skip (Tina) Watford and Art (Krista) Watford.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Moon, Jerry Hall, Jimmy Gamel and members of his Sunday School class.
Special thanks to Scott Whitney, Loretta, Tamaka, Doctors Iyer and Bidikov.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from noon until time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2019
