Leona Mae Booth, 88, passed away at her home on January 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Booth; and son, Jerry Booth.
She is survived by her children, Carl (Sally) Booth, Patricia Neal (Ricky Steele); as well as her grandchildren, Laura Booth, Rob Booth, Jake Booth, Shannon Naylor, Haley Booth, Rachael Kirkland and Angie Boland; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Davis, Janet Smith.
Leona loved her husband, kids and grandchildren unconditionally. She enjoyed cooking and loved to paint, but she especially loved being with her family. She was the most happy when she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us. The family will have a private Memorial. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery beside her beloved husband in Seville, Ohio.
Perry Funeral Home in charge. www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2020