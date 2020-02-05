Home

POWERED BY

Services
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Mae Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Mae Booth Obituary
Leona Mae Booth, 88, passed away at her home on January 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Booth; and son, Jerry Booth.
She is survived by her children, Carl (Sally) Booth, Patricia Neal (Ricky Steele); as well as her grandchildren, Laura Booth, Rob Booth, Jake Booth, Shannon Naylor, Haley Booth, Rachael Kirkland and Angie Boland; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Davis, Janet Smith.
Leona loved her husband, kids and grandchildren unconditionally. She enjoyed cooking and loved to paint, but she especially loved being with her family. She was the most happy when she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us. The family will have a private Memorial. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery beside her beloved husband in Seville, Ohio.
Perry Funeral Home in charge. www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -