Leonard Dale Robertson
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Malone Baptist Church for Leonard Dale Robertson, 68, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Reverend David Carroll will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Robertson was a member of Malone Baptist Church and was employed by Inteva for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sherry Robertson; daughter, Kelli (Danny) Townsend; son, Shannon Robertson; grandsons, Joshua (Stephanie) Baker, Dillan (Kayla) Baker, Connor Townsend, Dakota (Lily) Townsend; great-grandsons, Levi, Garren, and Leo; brothers, Kenneth Robertson and Elbridge (Cookie) Robertson; sisters, Eloise Carroll and Evelyn Graham; mother-in-law, Gloria Thurmond.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Malone Baptist Church
AUG
30
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Malone Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
