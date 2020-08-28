A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Malone Baptist Church for Leonard Dale Robertson, 68, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Reverend David Carroll will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Robertson was a member of Malone Baptist Church and was employed by Inteva for 23 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sherry Robertson; daughter, Kelli (Danny) Townsend; son, Shannon Robertson; grandsons, Joshua (Stephanie) Baker, Dillan (Kayla) Baker, Connor Townsend, Dakota (Lily) Townsend; great-grandsons, Levi, Garren, and Leo; brothers, Kenneth Robertson and Elbridge (Cookie) Robertson; sisters, Eloise Carroll and Evelyn Graham; mother-in-law, Gloria Thurmond.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store