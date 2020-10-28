Leonard H. "Sonny" Brady, Jr.
Gadsden, Alabama - Mr. Leonard H. "Sonny" Brady, Jr., 77 of Gadsden passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Daniel Barkley and Rev. Byron Benson officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Sonny was a 1961 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 29 ½ years of service. Often referred to as Coach Brady, Sonny spent many years coaching little league, Pony League and Babe Ruth Baseball as well as, church league basketball.
His retirement years he enjoyed piddlin' in his shop and cheering on his grands and great grands. Sonny was a 55 year member of Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an ordained elder and former Sunday school teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Benson Brady and his children, Carl Brady and Connie (Chris) Brannon; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Hincy and Kolby (Kaylee) Brannon; chosen grandson, Travon Wright; great grandchildren Jesslyn and Cohen Hincy, Easton and Brady Brannon, and Ryleigh' j Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special cousins.
Pallbearers will be Kolby Brannon, Matt Hincy, Travon Wright, Brian Benson, Byron Benson, and Clay Yancey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brady Brannon, Cohen Hincy, Avery Benson, Wesley Thornton, Jason Gentry, Jase Gentry, Blakely Thornton, JP Parrish, and Tyler Chambers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 2055 Gadsden, AL 35903)
The family would like to express special thanks doctors John Pirani, Charles Newman, Sabrina Morgan-Graves and Shawnta Anakwah, along with Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends at the church for visitation on Friday from 2:00 until the time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com