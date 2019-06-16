|
|
Mr. Leonard J. Belanger, 91, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral mass will be at St. James Catholic Church on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be at St. Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomfield, Connecticut at a later date. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Belanger retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 36 years of service. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and while residing in Connecticut and then in Ocala, Florida, he was a member of the Knights Of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight on two separate occasions. Mr. Belanger was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in WestPoint. He was an avid walker and a fantastic bowler.
Those preceding him death were his mother, Marion Belanger; father, Rene Belanger; sons-in-law, Allen Chenard Sr. and Alfred Mantuano II.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mrs. Yvonne Belanger; children, Richard (Claudia) Belanger, Linda Chenard, David (Carol) Belanger, Lori Mantuano and Joyce (Rich) Eichacker; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be St. James Catholic Church Knights of Columbus.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in Mr. Belanger's memory to any favorite charity.
Special thanks is extended to the staff of Regency Pointe; doctors and staff of the Emergency Department and SICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center; Dr. Karl Peter Uy and Dr. Marion F. Manankil; and the staff at Northside Health and Rehab Center.
The family will receive friends at St. James Catholic Church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until noon. Rosary service will begin at noon.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019