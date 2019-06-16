Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Belanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Leonard J. Belanger


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mr. Leonard J. Belanger Obituary
Mr. Leonard J. Belanger, 91, of Rainbow City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral mass will be at St. James Catholic Church on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be at St. Benedict Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomfield, Connecticut at a later date. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Belanger retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 36 years of service. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and while residing in Connecticut and then in Ocala, Florida, he was a member of the Knights Of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight on two separate occasions. Mr. Belanger was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in WestPoint. He was an avid walker and a fantastic bowler.
Those preceding him death were his mother, Marion Belanger; father, Rene Belanger; sons-in-law, Allen Chenard Sr. and Alfred Mantuano II.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mrs. Yvonne Belanger; children, Richard (Claudia) Belanger, Linda Chenard, David (Carol) Belanger, Lori Mantuano and Joyce (Rich) Eichacker; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be St. James Catholic Church Knights of Columbus.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in Mr. Belanger's memory to any favorite charity.
Special thanks is extended to the staff of Regency Pointe; doctors and staff of the Emergency Department and SICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center; Dr. Karl Peter Uy and Dr. Marion F. Manankil; and the staff at Northside Health and Rehab Center.
The family will receive friends at St. James Catholic Church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until noon. Rosary service will begin at noon.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now