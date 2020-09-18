Mr. Leonard Lee Rowe, 77, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Marilyn Rowe; siblings, Raymond Rowe (Dianah), Wayne Rowe (Amelia), Saundra Robbins (Tommy), Althea Rowe Gaddis (deceased), Dell Rowe; children, Lynise (Toni) Rowe, Damon Rowe (Sabrina), Deon Rowe (Brandy), Anthony Rowe (Brieanne), Chelsee Rowe, Trena Lidge, Yolanda Horton, Thomas Horton (deceased), Myles Logan, Kenzi Rowe; and a host of other nieces, nephews, grands and great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be held from 5-7 Friday, September 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Quality of Life Complex, 1411 Piedmont Cut-Off. Pastor Larry Weathers officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 18, 2020.