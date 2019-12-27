|
Celebration of life for Mr. Leroy Oatis III, 42, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel with Pastor Jeffrey Washington officiating.
To read the full obituary with a complete listing of survivors, please visit our website at www.affordablecremationsgadsden.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019