Lessie Fluharty
Lessie Fluharty, 95, of Altoona, passed away July 18, 2020. Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel directed.
Lessie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fluharty; and daughter, Diane Fluharty Dodd.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Marilyn) Fluharty and Harlon (Tamy) Fluharty; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Dodd, Kyle Dodd and Richard Fluharty.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
