Or Copy this URL to Share

Lessie Fluharty, 95, of Altoona, passed away July 18, 2020. Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel directed.

Lessie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fluharty; and daughter, Diane Fluharty Dodd.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Marilyn) Fluharty and Harlon (Tamy) Fluharty; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kerry Dodd, Kyle Dodd and Richard Fluharty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store