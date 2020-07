Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Levy's life story with friends and family

Share Levy's life story with friends and family

Levy A. Johnson, 62, Montgomery, formerly of Gadsden, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He is survived by his father, Levi Ansley.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel with Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store