Lewis E. McKenzie, Sr.

Graveside service for Mr. Lewis E. McKenzie, Sr. will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Tony Longshore, Eulogist.

Mr. Lewis leaves a lifelong legacy of memories to his wife of 33 years, Willie C. McKenzie; his sister, Ruth McKenzie; brother, Benjamin (Diana) McKenzie; daughters, Kimberly (Vincent) Perkins, Stacy (Sidney) Bradford, Gia (Harvey) Slayton, Mellannise (Michael) Love, Adrienne (Kendrick) Brooks; son, Lewis E. (Tiffani) McKenzie II; godchildren Samijah, Bria, Journey, Tracy, Terrell and Zaccheus; grandsons, Kaulil and Adonis: granddaughters, Jasmine, De'Mountria, Keonna, Deja, and Lily; great-grandchildren, Janya, Ja'Liyah, Ja'Kayla, Ja'Ziyah and Jaharia; sisters-in-laws Mary Daniel and Jeanette Terry, Brother-in-law Frederick Terry and deceased brother-in-laws Wallace Curry Sr. and Clarence Terry; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, associates, friends, and loving family members.

Friends may attend the graveside service but in response to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. A private repass will follow immediately after the service.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home



