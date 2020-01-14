|
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Lewis E. "Gene" Scruggs, 88, who resided in Glencoe for the past 24 years. Rev. Vince Whittington and Rev. Donny Yarbough will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Lewis served 4 years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Washburn, serving during the Korean Conflict. He grew up in South Carolina, was a Boy Scout, and he acquired all but one of his badges to become an Eagle Scout. He retired from Republic Steel after 30-plus years. He was a life member of the VFW Glencoe Post 10408. He was a faithful member of the 1st Baptist Church of Glencoe for 24 years. He loved Alabama Football.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Mayben Scruggs; parents; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Faye Sims Scruggs; daughter, Kathy (Tommy) Thompson; son, Randy (Rhonda) Scruggs; stepdaughter, Sharron (Mark) Yancy; stepson, Joey (Kathy) Sims; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Glencoe Building Fund.
Pallbearers will be Glencoe VFW Post 10408.
Special thanks to Floyd E "Tut" Fann, VA Home, for the great care he has received over the past 13 months.
The family will receive friends from noon till the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 14, 2020