Lewis James DeJoseph, age 77, died on April 21, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, CT, on November 10, 1941.
He enlisted in the Army and served in Alaska until his honorable discharge. In 1972, he married MaryAnne Grives; they raised their family together until her death in 2006. They resided in NY until moving to Alabama in 1988.
He was a talented woodworker and the proprietor of M&L Tax Systems. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his wife Maria DeJoseph, whom he married in 2008, to visit her family.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Maria; children, Major Mary DeJoseph, Damien MacLeod and Bonnie DeJoseph; stepson, Mauricio Martinez; his granddaughter, Willow MacLeod; and stepgrandchildren, London Wyatt and Braxton Martinez.
Funeral services will be held at St. James Catholic Church at 622 Chestnut St., Gadsden, AL; viewing will be at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Food and fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Best Friends Animal Society.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2019