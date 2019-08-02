|
Mrs. Lieselotte "Lottie" Milam Turley of Rainbow City passed away on Wednesday, July 31.
Born in Heidelberg, Germany, August 29, 1919, to Johann and Maria Strauss. Frankfurt was her home until 1947. As a young teenager, she was confirmed in the Lutheran Church. During WWII, she endured many hardships, especially the bombings of Frankfurt. After the war, she married Aaron Milam, who was stationed in Frankfurt. Later, they moved to the U.S. and raised two sons. She resided in Rainbow City for many years, but always said her happiest years were living on Forrest Avenue in Alabama City.
"Lottie" was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Aaron Milam; second husband, Clyde Turley; and granddaughter, Jennifer Milam.
She leaves behind: sons, Harold (Flo) and Jackie (Linda) Milam; grandchildren, Michael, Chris and Mandi Milam, and Rachel (Daniel) Pugh; four great-grandchildren, Adam and Rylea Milam, and David and Jacob Pugh; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dennis Milam, Bobby and Margaret Milam, David Milam, Lamerle Payne and Carl George; along with a host of extended family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Graveside service following at 1:30 p.m. at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Bro. Lauil Thompson officiating.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Etowah County or to the local Veterans Affairs office.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019