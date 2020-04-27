Home

Lila Mae Thomas


1933 - 2020
Lila Mae Thomas Obituary
Lila Mae Thomas, born on July 15, 1933, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Thomas, and is survived by her two sons, Alfred Thomas and John Thomas (Lesly); grandchildren, Sumer Chesnut (Steven), Jennifer Williams (Jeremy), Preston Thomas; and 3 great grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved cooking, canning, and sharing her love of food with others.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Thomas family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 27, 2020
