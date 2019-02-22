|
On Feb. 19, a little angel passed from this life to her eternal home. Lila Vivian Weeks Rodgers, 87, went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and beloved husband, Billy Ray Rodgers.
A celebration of Vivian's life will be at Collier-Butler Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Pastors Jason Ellen and Dwight Gary will officiate.
Vivian was born to Robert and Mildred Weeks on April 2, 1931. She was preceded in death by her precious husband of 64 years, Billy Ray Rodgers; parents; and siblings, Gene Weeks, Betty Smith, Barbara Hester, Linda Weeks and Benny Weeks.
She is survived by her two children, son, Donny (Darlene) Rodgers; daughter, Sandy (Gene) Cox; brother, Phil (Myra) Weeks, Texas; grandsons, Michael (Dezi) Cox, Stephen Rodgers, Ryan (Rebekah) Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers; granddaughter, Traci (Daryl) McCarver; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Cade McCarver, Elias and Zoe Cox; and great-great-granddaughter, Evie Rodgers; many beloved nieces, nephews and special daughter/niece, Betty Fortenberry.
Her entire life revolved around God and family. Her greatest joy was spending time with the family, serving, giving, going to church and reading and obeying her Bible. She was absolutely the kindest, sweetest, most unselfish person we ever knew. In every situation, she put others first. The grandchildren loved spending time with her and Dad; she made each one feel special. We would have to say that Billy and Vivian were the best parents, grandparents and friends a person could have. She and Dad served at Railroad Baptist Church when first saved. Dad was a deacon and choir director, and Mom served in many different capacities, cooking being one gift she shared, especially her awesome potato salad.
Mom loved all her church family and friends. She had a treasure of dear, loving friends who have loved and ministered to her and us during her sickness. She loved Alabama football and loved fussing at the refs for not calling holding. She also loved to give – she always said "you cannot outgive God" and proved it over and over. Our hearts are broken right now and we shall miss her terribly – her smile, laughter, wit, wisdom, council, caring and beauty. She never realized how beautiful she was. The consolation we have is "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord," and we know she is celebrating with the love of her life and we shall see her again.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cox, Stephen Rodgers, Ryan Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers, Caleb McCarver, Cade McCarver, Elias Cox, Gene Cox and Daryl McCarver.
A special thanks to Alacare, especially nurses Kayla, Jenna, Elizabeth, Karen, and very special caregiver Deena.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 22, 2019