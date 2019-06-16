|
|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Noble Hill Cemetery for Lillian Marie Talton, 83, who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She was preceded in death by husband, Doyle Talton and son, Donald Ray.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Ron) Clardy, Debbie (Eddie) Montgomery; son by choice, James Talton; chosen daughter, Kelly Epperson; grandchildren, Shane (Season) Clardy, Shannon (Shannon) Clardy, Kyle Byars, Jeremy (Kade) Byars, Joshua (Becca) Talton, Travis Talton, and Austin Jones; great-grandchildren, Erin, Anna, and Lauren Clardy, Braydon and Caysen Byars, Jeremiah and Trinity Williams, Emma and Daniel Talton and Crimson Gables.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019