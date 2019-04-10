|
|
Funeral will be held at noon Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Village Chapel for Lillian O. Dollahite, 94, Gadsden, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ministers Chad Dollahite and Gary McCurdy will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian was born and raised in Blount County. She was a faithful Christian woman and a member at Gadsden Church of Christ. She was a very generous, giving and loving person, who was known for cooking and sharing fried apple pies. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Joyce) Dollahite; daughter, Shirley (Don) Agan; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Blackwood; and brother, Denton Osborne.
Pallbearers will be Joshua, Levi and Garry Dollahite, Hunter Brand, and Dylan and Jeff Gilchrist.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2019