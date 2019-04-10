Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Dollahite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian O. Dollahite

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian O. Dollahite Obituary
Funeral will be held at noon Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Village Chapel for Lillian O. Dollahite, 94, Gadsden, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ministers Chad Dollahite and Gary McCurdy will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian was born and raised in Blount County. She was a faithful Christian woman and a member at Gadsden Church of Christ. She was a very generous, giving and loving person, who was known for cooking and sharing fried apple pies. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Joyce) Dollahite; daughter, Shirley (Don) Agan; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Blackwood; and brother, Denton Osborne.
Pallbearers will be Joshua, Levi and Garry Dollahite, Hunter Brand, and Dylan and Jeff Gilchrist.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now