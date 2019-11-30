|
Funeral service for Lillie Belle Young will be Tuesday at noon, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 237 Goldenrod Avenue. Larry Thomas is officiating. Cremation will follow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Carver "O.C." Young.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons: Reginald Young, Dwight Young, Larry Young and Jefferey (Verlita) Young; and daughter, Darlene (Anthony) Diamond, all of Gadsden; stepsons, Johnny (Cora) Clark, Tuscaloosa, Kenneth (Shirley) Turner, Gadsden; grandchildren, Tangela (Fred) Williams, Keri (Koffi) Amoussou, Brittney Young, all of Gadsden, Dwight C. Young, Florida and Brittney Hart, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Jimmie Lou Young, Gadsden; brother-in-law, Raymond Haggins, Montgomery.
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019