1/
Lillie Laverne Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Laverne Williams
Lillie Laverne Williams 74, peacefully transitioned on November 5, 2020 after a brief illness at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home, Lorain, OH.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Pastor Michael Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 1:00-3:00p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Green, Lorain, OH, Robin Ibarra, Jacksonville, FL; step-daughter, Shawna Dunning- Taylor, Las Vegs, AR; grandchildren, Marquita Pike, Quasada Ibarra, both of Jacksonville, FL, Stephen Green, Leah Fisher, both of Lorain, OH; great-grandchildren, Kylo Ibarra, Amaya Ibarra-Lemki, of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Dolore Millender, Philadelphia, PA, Jalania Harris, Gadsden, AL, Vernenda Hayman, Wanda Moore, both of Philadelphia, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust". http://www.adams-buggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved