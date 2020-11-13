Lillie Laverne Williams
Lillie Laverne Williams 74, peacefully transitioned on November 5, 2020 after a brief illness at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home, Lorain, OH.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Pastor Michael Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 1:00-3:00p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Green, Lorain, OH, Robin Ibarra, Jacksonville, FL; step-daughter, Shawna Dunning- Taylor, Las Vegs, AR; grandchildren, Marquita Pike, Quasada Ibarra, both of Jacksonville, FL, Stephen Green, Leah Fisher, both of Lorain, OH; great-grandchildren, Kylo Ibarra, Amaya Ibarra-Lemki, of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Dolore Millender, Philadelphia, PA, Jalania Harris, Gadsden, AL, Vernenda Hayman, Wanda Moore, both of Philadelphia, PA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
