Lillie Pearl Murry
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lillie Pearl Murry will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Turkeytown, with Bishop J.L. Coats, Eulogist.
She was welcomed to her Heavenly home by her parents, Curtis and Adel Patterson; grandparents, James and Pearlie Bias; husband, Doc Murry; two sons, Willie Patterson and Paul Murry; daughter, Glenda (Fernando) Marbury; and a granddaughter.
Our mother leaves many memories to be cherished by two daughters, Mary Payton and Sherron Murry; one son, Gary (Angela) Murry; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two very special aunts, Mrs. Effie Coats and Mrs. Lela Rutledge; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
