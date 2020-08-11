Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lillie Pearl Murry will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Turkeytown, with Bishop J.L. Coats, Eulogist.

She was welcomed to her Heavenly home by her parents, Curtis and Adel Patterson; grandparents, James and Pearlie Bias; husband, Doc Murry; two sons, Willie Patterson and Paul Murry; daughter, Glenda (Fernando) Marbury; and a granddaughter.

Our mother leaves many memories to be cherished by two daughters, Mary Payton and Sherron Murry; one son, Gary (Angela) Murry; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two very special aunts, Mrs. Effie Coats and Mrs. Lela Rutledge; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

