Lillie Ruth Maxwell, 85, of Gadsden, passed away on August 4, 2020.

Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 at East Gadsden New Testament Holiness Church.

Dante Jelks Funeral Home Directing.

