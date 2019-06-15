Home

Linda Ann Watts Obituary
On June 10, 2019, Linda Ann Watts passed away at the age of 71.
A resident of Northport, Alabama, since 1962, she was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, Class of 1967, and she was an avid supporter of University of Alabama Girls' Softball.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, WL (Buster) and Leatha Watts; 10 siblings; and a longtime friend of 44 years, Hilda Stricklin.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Watts Sarratt (Paul); chosen grandchildren, Kyle (Lisa) and Ashley Sarratt; and chosen great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ethan and Emma Sarratt.
Per Linda's written request, there will be no funeral services. She will be buried at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel announcing.
Linda was so much more than a sister. She was love.
"There are, in the end, three things that last: faith, hope, and love, and the greatest of these is love." I Corinthians 13:13.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 15, 2019
