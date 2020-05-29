Linda Bowers
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Linda Bowers, 73. Linda went to her Heavenly home on May 14, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bowers; and her father, Ike Partin.
She is survived by her children, Mike Bowers, Lisa (Kenneth) Tidwell, Stephanie (Clint) Vernon and Wayne Bowers; her mother, Martha Partin; sisters, Debra, Daniel, Renee and Michele; grandchildren, Bryan Bowers, Ariel (Makale) Ward, Haley (Alec) Burgess, Ashley Tidwell, Shelby Vernon, Mackenzie Vernon and Camren Vernon.
Flowers may be sent to Williams Southside Funeral Home at 1009 Alabama Hwy 77, Southside, AL 35907.

Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
