Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at The Tabernacle Church for Linda Cantrell Whisenant, 77, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Pastor Tommy Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was a devoted Christian and faithful member at The Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking cakes, and loved spending time with her family. She was a doting mother and grandmother and was loved dearly by her family. She was a very compassionate, generous and selfless woman to everyone she encountered.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, W.L. Whisenant; parents, Middleton "Buss" and Vi Ora Cantrell; grandson, Dallas McCulley; and sisters, Lorene Terry, Merlene Alldredge and Geneva Nix.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lacrecia), Allen (Liz) and Charles (Kelly); grandchildren, Nathan (Becca), Chris (Kelli), Amber (Jake), Cyndi, Evan, Mark, Austin (Amanda), Sean, Ethan and Insley; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Kole; sisters, Betty Mullins and Joan Cantrell; brothers, Milton (Marilyn) Cantrell, Ruble (Marion) Cantrell and Rodney (Dorothy) Cantrell; and several nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019