Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
New Destiny Christian Church
Linda Cattling Baker Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for Linda Cattling Baker is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at New Destiny Christian Church. Pastor Steve Smith, Pastor Ivan Cattling, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
The memories of our beloved Linda will forever be cherished by her children, Aljernado Rey (Tekeisa) Baker, Little Rock, AR, Shemiko (Marcus) Burwell, Rainbow City, AL, Amber Worthy, Alice Rudolph, both of Gadsden, AL; grandchildren, Courtney, Tommia, Maleah, Sequoah, Ayden, Takeishea, Diarrhi, Christian, Reshad, Bobbie; great-grandchild, Jayde; siblings, Gwendolyn Deloise Barkley, Debra Cattling Coleman, both of Attalla, AL, Pastor Ivan (Michelle) Cattling Sr., Gadsden, AL; sister-in-law, Jackquelin Cattling, Gadsden, AL; brother-in-law, Zachery (Maggie) Dupree, Gadsden, AL; special cousins, Mr. & Mrs. Walter Densmore Sr.; special friend, Mrs. Lueteshia "Tussie" Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-Etowah Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019
