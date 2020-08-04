1/
Linda Duke Piasecki
Linda Duke Piasecki, 77, of Gulf Shores, formerly of Gadsden, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Services are under the care of Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Mrs. Piasecki was retired from the City of Gadsden after serving in many capacities. She was a member of East Gadsden United Methodist Church and attended Gulf Shores United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edison Duke and Bernice Crumpton Duke.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Piasecki; sons, Phillip and David Gramling; grandchildren, Justin and Nick Gramling and Jordan McCoy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Davidson and the staff of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
