Linda Evans Dixon, 78, of Ohatchee, AL, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Ohatchee United Methodist Church, with Rev. Stephen Barber officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. preceding the service.
Linda was born June 3, 1941, in Birmingham, AL, to Lorraine Bradford Evans and Byron Baxter Evans. She attended Ensley High School, the University of Alabama, the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and the University of Montevallo, where she majored in Speech and Hearing Therapy. Linda was an avid Bridge and Mahjongg player and an active member of the Gadsden Greeters for many years.
Linda is survived by Charles Dixon, her husband of 57 years; her three children, Charles Dixon Jr. (Melissa) of Hoover, Byron Dixon (Lucienda) of Priceville, and Kimberly Dixon of Helena; and four grandsons, Charles III (Katie), Evan, Spencer and Luke Dixon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Dixon family.
Published in The Gadsden Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019