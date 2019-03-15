|
|
Funeral service for Mrs. Linda Faye Dupree will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Abundant Life Church. Public visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Eulogy by Reverend Tyson Burwell. Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, Mr. Avery Dupree; her loving and devoted children, Mr. Darryl (Crystal) Moore, Mrs. Tamara McGahee, Mr. Cornelius Moore and Ms. April Morris; four grandchildren that she reared as her own, Kalup Deering, Krystchian Moore, Kenelius Moore and Kylah Deering; eight grandchildren, Lacoyia White, Alexis White, Darryl Moore Jr., Dametrius Wright, Bauchau Wright, Emmanuel McGahee, Xavier Cotton and Zamia Alford; four great-grandchildren; her father, Mr. Curtis Moore Sr.; three sisters, Mrs. Loretta (Greg) Crews, Ms. Patricia Spears and Ms. Evvie Brewster; five brothers, Mr. Curtis Moore Jr., Mr. Willie Moore, Mr. Michael (Juanita) Moore, Mr. Antonio Moore and Mr. Gerald (Lawanda) Moore.
"Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters" – 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019