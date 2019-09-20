Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Baptist Church
Linda Gail Byers Obituary
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Gail Byers will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mission Baptist Church. Pastor Z'Andre Huff, eulogist. Interment in Lincoln Hills Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Family hour is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Linda leaves to cherish her precious memories: daughter, Katrina (Phillip) Davis; siblings, Frances (Joe) Owens, John Huffman, Eric Smith, Shirley (Rod) Estelle, Karen Huffman, David Towels, Ricky Byers, Mary Reio, James Reio, Steven (Connie) Byers, Janice Huffman, Steve Huffman (Christine); and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 20, 2019
